Building young talent key for New India: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed 71,000 appointment letters in central government departments to new recruits with a call to encourage “Yuva Pratibha” (Young Talent) to ensure holistic and true development.

Notably, 29% of the 71,000 recruits belong to the OBC category, while Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes account for 15.8% and 9.6%, respectively.

In a virtual address, Modi said India was reaching new heights of progress across all sectors, adding: “From space to defence, from tourism to wellness, India is touching new heights in every sector.”

Addressing the women recruits among the appointees, the PM said their accomplishments would inspire other women. “Our aim is to empower women to become self-reliant in every domain.”