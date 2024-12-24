Building young talent key for New India: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed 71,000 appointment letters in central government departments to new recruits with a call to encourage “Yuva Pratibha” (Young Talent) to ensure holistic and true development.
Notably, 29% of the 71,000 recruits belong to the OBC category, while Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes account for 15.8% and 9.6%, respectively.
In a virtual address, Modi said India was reaching new heights of progress across all sectors, adding: “From space to defence, from tourism to wellness, India is touching new heights in every sector.”
Addressing the women recruits among the appointees, the PM said their accomplishments would inspire other women. “Our aim is to empower women to become self-reliant in every domain.”
Discussing the outcomes of the nation-wide “Rozgar Melas”, Modi claimed that his government has provided nearly 10 lakh permanent government jobs to youth in the last one-and-a-half years. Young people are at the centre of his government’s policies and programmes, he asserted.
He advised the youth on working for the nation’s development. “The development of any country comes from the hard work and the potential and leadership of its youth….the talented youth of India are at the center of every policy and decision in India”.
He highlighted his government’s key initiatives and hailed India’s economic progress that has resulted in India growing from the eleventh to the fifth largest economy and its emergence as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. “In India today, when a young person decides to launch a startup, a comprehensive ecosystem is in place to support them. Similarly, when they aspire to build a career in sports, they are assured of opportunities,” he asserted.