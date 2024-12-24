Dalit boy invited to birthday party, stripped naked, beaten and urinated upon; dies by suicide

BASTI: A minor boy, Aditya died by suicide after allegedly facing severe caste discrimination and harassment in his village in Uttar Pradesh.

Following the incident, the state police have registered a case under relevant sections.

Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said, "A boy named Aditya hanged himself, and a case has been registered in PS Kaptanganj. A case has been registered in the relevant sections.The reason is suspected to be mutual differences."