Dalit man tied to a tree and beaten to death on suspicion of stealing rice in Chhattisgarh

A Dalit man was tied to a tree and beaten to death on suspicion of stealing rice in Chhattisgarh.

The victim has been identified as one Panchram Sarthi. The incident took place at Raigarh district on Sunday.

Three persons tied Sarthi to a tree and beat him to death suspecting that he tried to steal a sack of rice from the house of one Virendra Sidar.

Sarthi was found unconscious after he was kicked, punched and beaten up with bamboo sticks. The sarpanch informed the police.

The three accused, including the prime suspect, Virendra Sidar were booked for murder under section 103 (1) of BNS, while investigation about the involvement of more people in the case is underway, according to a report.

Activists claimed that this is a case of mob lynching.

Lawyer and activist Degree Prasad Chouhan was quoted as saying to the Indian Express, “It does not matter what was the reason behind attacking him. Can they take law in their hands? It’s a case of mob lynching.”