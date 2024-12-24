Heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand attracts tourists ahead of Christmas Eve

DEHRADUN: Christmas Eve unfolds in Uttarakhand with heavy snowfall embracing its majestic peaks. A notable drop in temperature across the state due to the recent snowfall is enhancing the destinations' charm.

The spectacle is also attracting an increased number of tourists eager to embrace the festive spirit.

"Snowfall in the hilly districts and rain in the plains have intensified the chill, making it quite frosty," said a local weather expert.

The picturesque valleys of the mountains have transformed into stunning winter landscapes following the snowfall. Reports of heavy snow have emerged from popular tourist destinations such as Nainital, Mussoorie, and Auli, known as a winter sports hub.

According to sources from the Meteorological Center, snowfall has been reported in several areas including Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Rudranath, Valley of Flowers, Lal Mati, and the peaks of Nanda Ghughati, Niti and Mana valleys.

The meadows of Tharali have also received snowfall.

The temperature in Badrinath has dipped to a minimum of -8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of -3 degrees Celsius.

In the Niti Valley, temperatures have reached a maximum of -11 degrees Celsius and a minimum of -6 degrees Celsius.