Heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand attracts tourists ahead of Christmas Eve

DEHRADUN: Christmas Eve unfolds in Uttarakhand with heavy snowfall embracing its majestic peaks. A notable drop in temperature across the state due to the recent snowfall is enhancing the destinations' charm.
The spectacle is also attracting an increased number of tourists eager to embrace the festive spirit.
"Snowfall in the hilly districts and rain in the plains have intensified the chill, making it quite frosty," said a local weather expert.
The picturesque valleys of the mountains have transformed into stunning winter landscapes following the snowfall. Reports of heavy snow have emerged from popular tourist destinations such as Nainital, Mussoorie, and Auli, known as a winter sports hub.
According to sources from the Meteorological Center, snowfall has been reported in several areas including Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Rudranath, Valley of Flowers, Lal Mati, and the peaks of Nanda Ghughati, Niti and Mana valleys.
The meadows of Tharali have also received snowfall.
The temperature in Badrinath has dipped to a minimum of -8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of -3 degrees Celsius.
In the Niti Valley, temperatures have reached a maximum of -11 degrees Celsius and a minimum of -6 degrees Celsius.
According to sources from the District Information Office, the popular tourist destinations in Tehri district, including Dhanolti, Kanatal, Surkanda, Buranskhanda, Nag Tibba, and other high-altitude areas experienced second snowfall of the season on Monday afternoon.
In the border areas of the state, popular tourist destinations such as Har Ki Doon, Kedarkantha, Bhradarasar, Jarmola, Sankri, Jakhol, Liwadi, and Fitadi, as well as villages like Seva and Bari, have also experienced their second snowfall of the season.
Speaking to this daily, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said, "There has been significant snowfall since Monday evening. The number of tourists in Auli has also increased. The police and BRO teams are actively working to clear the roads. Snowfall has also been reported in Chopta division. We urge tourists to drive carefully."
Harish Semwal, the president of the Gangotri Dham priesthood, told TNIE, "After the snowfall, the minimum temperature at Gangotri Dham has dropped to -19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature has reached -12 degrees Celsius."
Ajay Bhatt, the owner of Auli's Hotel Casa Himalaya, told this newspaper that even if snowfall arrived a week later unlike last year, the heavy snowfall has resulted in full bookings across all hotels in the area.