Jharkhand: Government Polytechnic College students locked up inside hostel for not paying contribution money

RANCHI: As many as 90 students of Government Polytechnic College in Saraikela were allegedly locked inside the hostel for at least two hours on the behest of the principal for failing to pay the contribution money for the fresher’s party being charged forcefully by them.

According to the students, the principal threatened to ruin their career if they did not pay. Though the incident occurred on Saturday, the matter came to light on Monday after it flashed on social media.

The students were released only after they called up the police from captivity. They also used social media to appeal for justice, which prompted the police to take action. According to students, they were released only after the police intervened.

Principal Shrikant Prasad, however, said that the fifth-year students were isolated for creating uproar and opposing the felicitation of the day scholars. “As I was informed a few days back that some of the students did not want the fresher’s party to be successful and may create trouble, I had isolated them for some time and did not let them go out of the hostel.”