Kidnappers abduct minor girl near school in Rajasthan, fire shots to scare others

However, even 24 hours after the incident, authorities have not yet located the girl or apprehended the culprits.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the distressed father shared troubling details. "I had married my minor daughter under the 'Aata-Saata' tradition and planned the gauna ceremony after she came of age. Her in-laws, however, harassed us for dowry and reneged on their promise to marry one of their daughters to my cousin. This led to her returning to our home, where she was continuing her studies. Now, they have kidnapped her in broad daylight."

The father further alleged that the police have been negligent. "Despite my complaint, they are not even visiting the accused's house," he said.

The kidnapping has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara lambasted the BJP government, which which had made women's atrocities a big issue in the last elections, accusing it of failing to ensure women's safety. In a tweet, he said, "Slogans and hollow claims will not protect daughters. A 10th-class student was kidnapped outside a police station in Deeg, the Chief Minister's home district. This incident exposes the complete breakdown of law and order in Rajasthan."

The issue fiercely captured the national headlines as the Congress party's national official Twitter handle echoed similar sentiments, demanding immediate action against the perpetrators and calling on the government to ensure the safety of women. "Criminals in Rajasthan have no fear of the law. Daily incidents of kidnapping and brutality prove that the rule of law has collapsed," the party wrote.

Bharatpur Range Inspector General Rahul Prakash addressed the media, confirming that a case had been registered. "This crime appears to have been committed by the girl's in-laws. The police are actively investigating the matter," he said.

According to local sources, the abduction stems from a longstanding dispute between the two families. The minor girl had been staying at her father's house due to disagreements with her in-laws. A panchayat had been convened for three days to resolve the issue but failed to reach a consensus. On Monday, the girl's husband and brother-in-law, along with their associates, allegedly kidnapped her.