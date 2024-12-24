Landowners demolish Muslim shrine in UP's Muzaffarnagar, FIR lodged

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A group of landowners allegedly demolished an old 'mazaar' (shrine) on the Budhana-Kandhla Road, promting police to register an FIR in the matter and launch an investigation, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Gulzar Uddin, a resident of Chhota Bazaar, along with his brothers Aghan and Ameer Zia, and 10 to 15 others, they said.

Speaking to media persons, Budhana Circle Officer (CO) Gajendra Pal Singh said that based on a complaint filed by Budhana resident Pavnesh Kumar, Police have filed a case against the landowners and an investigation is underway.

The police have assured a thorough investigation and appropriate action against those found guilty, Singh added.