Male teacher granted maternity leave in Bihar, official blames 'technical glitch'

PATNA: In an unbelievable turn of events, a male teacher at a government school in Bihar was granted maternity leave. The incident occurred at Hasanpur Osti Government High School in the Mahua block of Vaishali district.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, a BPSC-appointed teacher at the school, was granted maternity leave by the education department.

The maternity leave was processed through E-Siksha Kosh, an official portal of the state education department. The issue came to light when the leave was registered on the portal.

Block Education Officer (BEO) Archana Kumari said that Jitendra Kumar Singh’s name was mistakenly entered into E-Siksha Kosh by the department.

"It's an error and it will be rectified soon," she told TNIE.

The BEO said that the leave granted to the teacher concerned has been marked under the category to which he is not entitled.

"There may be some technical glitch, which will be corrected soon," she said, adding that the teacher's leave was marked under the category males are not entitled to.