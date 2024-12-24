Mumbai Diary | Congress leadership yet to decide on Patole’s fate

The Congress leadership has yet to decide on Nana Patole’s future as the party president in Maharashtra. Patole recently submitted his resignation to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, taking responsibility for the party’s defeat in the state elections. In his brief resignation letter, he asked the party to determine the status of his resignation, indicating he was willing to step down if the party desired, or continue if they chose to reappoint him. He indirectly attributed the party’s loss to the electronic voting machines (EVMs), stating that the reasons for the defeat are no longer a secret.
Perform or perish: CM’s message to ministers
During the recent cabinet expansion, CM Devendra Fadnavis sent a loud and clear message to his party leaders by not only inducting new faces but also assigning them key portfolios. While senior ministers received less significant portfolios, the newer, less established political leaders were given important roles. This shift indicates that future cabinet restructuring will depend on the performance of the ministers. Also, the allocation of portfolios is not permanent, he has conveyed. Those who do not meet expectations may face consequences similar to the senior leaders who now hold less prominent positions.
No appointments without CM’s approval
To ensure the smooth operation of his government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed his ministers not to appoint personal assistants or officers on special duty without his approval. This move is intended to make sure that suitable individuals are placed in the appropriate roles. In 2014, when Fadnavis previously served as chief minister, he issued a similar order, which led to the appointment of individuals closely associated with the BJP and RSS. He aims to implement the same system again to maintain both direct and indirect control over the government and its administration.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com