Mumbai Diary | Congress leadership yet to decide on Patole’s fate

The Congress leadership has yet to decide on Nana Patole’s future as the party president in Maharashtra. Patole recently submitted his resignation to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, taking responsibility for the party’s defeat in the state elections. In his brief resignation letter, he asked the party to determine the status of his resignation, indicating he was willing to step down if the party desired, or continue if they chose to reappoint him. He indirectly attributed the party’s loss to the electronic voting machines (EVMs), stating that the reasons for the defeat are no longer a secret.

Perform or perish: CM’s message to ministers

During the recent cabinet expansion, CM Devendra Fadnavis sent a loud and clear message to his party leaders by not only inducting new faces but also assigning them key portfolios. While senior ministers received less significant portfolios, the newer, less established political leaders were given important roles. This shift indicates that future cabinet restructuring will depend on the performance of the ministers. Also, the allocation of portfolios is not permanent, he has conveyed. Those who do not meet expectations may face consequences similar to the senior leaders who now hold less prominent positions.