Mumbai highrise fire: Elderly woman hospitalised, nine persons rescued

The blaze erupted in the flat located on the sixth floor of the Fortune Enclave building in Bandra (West) at around 1 am, a civic official said.

After being alerted, four fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused after efforts for nearly two-and-a-half hours, the official said.

An elderly woman, identified as Sira Paryani (80), was found unconscious on the building's eighth floor. She was rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital for treatment and her condition was reported to be stable, another civic official said.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.