Out on bail in rape case, accused man targets 70-year-old victim again in Gujarat

BHARUCH: A 35-year-old man out on bail allegedly raped a 70-year-old woman whom he had sexually assaulted in the past in Bharuch district of Gujarat, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Shailesh Rathod, committed the crime on December 15 and December 22 in the old woman's hut at a farm, said Deputy Superintendent of Police PL Chaudhary.

The accused also threatened the victim with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter, he said.

An FIR was registered at Amod police station after the woman approached the police, following which teams of the crime branch, Special Operations Group, and police were formed to nab the accused.

Rathod was earlier arrested for allegedly raping the same victim around 18 months ago and jailed.

He committed the latest crime while out on bail, the police officer said.

Recently, an 11-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer was raped in Bharuch district.

The victim, who suffered injuries to her internal organs during the sexual assault, died after almost a week. The accused was arrested.