Rs 8 crore assets, including cash seized from ex-constable in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A former constable in Madhya Pradesh has been found in possession of assets of Rs 7.98 crore, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash and 234 kilograms of silver, a top Lokayukta Police official said.

The Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) seized these assets from premises linked to former constable Saurabh Sharma after searches at his residence and office here on December 18 and 19, the official said on Monday.

Lokayukta Police Director General Jaideep Prasad said Saurabh Sharma's father RK Sharma was a government doctor and died in 2015.