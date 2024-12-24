Security fortified at Punjab police establishments after series of blasts in the last month

The three suspected terrorists, who police claimed to be members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), were identified as Varinder Singh alias Ravi (23) of Agwan in Kalanaur, who was leading the module, Gurwinder Singh (25) of Bhaini Bania Mohalla in Kalanaur and Jashanpreet Singh alias Partap Singh (18) of Shur Khurd in Kalanaur.

Gurwinder Singh’s family said he had been facing a police case after a youth had drowned in a canal and claimed he had been implicated in that case. He had left home last week for Batala in Punjab and his phone was later found switched off. "We cannot believe he could even think of doing such a thing,” said his father Gurdev Singh who is a labourer.

His mother Sarabjit Kaur said he told her he would be back soon, while leaving home. "He was our only son. We do not know how he reached UP. Now, we have lost everything,” she said.

While Jashanpreet Singh also belonged to a poor family, his mother Paramjit Kaur said her son left home a week ago and told her he wanted to drive a commercial vehicle and support his family. She claimed that he had never done anything illegal all his life. "We do not know what happened and how he reached UP," she said.

Meanwhile, Varinder Singh’s house in Agwan village was found locked. Locals claimed he worked as a truck driver.

As per the Punjab Police, in the preliminary investigation it came to light that several operatives based abroad are linked to this terror module. These include Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh Nita, the chief of KZF, Greece-based Jaswinder Singh Mannu, a native of Agwan village in Kalanaur, and UK-based Jagjeet Singh.