‘Should evaluate ONOE in national interest’

PP Chaudhary, former Union Minister of State for Law and now Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee of the Constitution (One hundred and twenty-ninth (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is hopeful that the JPC, with its erudite and experienced members, will come out with the report in the national interest, he said in a conversation with Rajesh Kumar Thakur.

Excerpts:

Amid the political heat surrounding the issue, the Modi government has tasked you with heading the JPC. Why do you think this concept is needed for India in the coming years?

As a member of the JPC, I believe it is crucial to evaluate this proposal in the national interest. I am hopeful that every member of this JPC who holds profound experiences and will come out in the national interest with their erudite suggestions on the concept.

Since independence, the country has conducted over 400 elections for the Lok Sabha and State legislative assemblies. This creates significant administrative, financial, and governance-related challenges. Each election cycle imposes logistical costs of thousands of crores while also disrupting policymaking due to the Model Code of Conduct. This often results in policy paralysis.

Additionally, repeated elections burden citizens with voter fatigue and disrupt daily life. I believe that simultaneous elections could help achieve a more synchronised and streamlined electoral system that is both cost-effective and development-focused. This proposal aligns with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of reducing inefficiencies in governance and enhancing democratic processes.