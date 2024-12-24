Stone plaque triggers a storm over missing names in Gujarat unit of the BJP, promptly removed

AHMEDABAD: Fresh fissures have surfaced in Gujarat BJP as a plaque at the newly inaugurated Vadodara city office of the party, unveiled by State Chief CR Patil, excluded the names of MPs, MLAs and other "prominent" leaders.

The plaque had the names of leaders including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and City BJP President Dr Vijay Shah, but controversially left out the names of MPs, MLAs, mayors, and party in-charges.

Interestingly, amid mounting protests and internal pressure, the plaque was pulled down within 24 hours. Sources reveal the decision to revise it came on directives from the State President CR Patil.

Vastu Puja

A Vastu Puja ceremony for the new BJP office at Vadodara, "Namo Kamalam," and subsequent unveiling of the plaque was held on December 22 despite the construction work is yet to be completed. The ceremony was attended by the Chief Minister, Union Water Resources Minister, and State BJP President.

The program's invitation prominently featured the BJP President, his executive team, ward presidents, and general secretaries, emphasizing the organization's primacy.

However, the exclusion of the names of MLAs, former MLAs, and ex-general secretaries ahead of the names of mayor and corporators—listed last—triggered a backlash.

According to party Sources, ahead of the unveiling of the plaque, the city unit hurriedly arranged a Vastu Pujan ceremony, inviting only five municipal officials, five MLAs, and select leaders. Later it emerged that 69 municipal corporators were kept in the dark about the program.

"As per protocol, in any BJP, corporation, or government program, the mayor's name—being the first citizen of Vadodara—is listed immediately after the government representative. However, this time, the mayor's name was placed last, alongside other office bearers," a party insider revealed on condition of anonymity.