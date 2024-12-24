Union Home Minister Amit Shah insists on use of technology in criminal justice system at NCRB review meet

NEW DELHI: Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the three new criminal laws with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised the use of technology in the investigation and prosecution of cases.
Officials familiar with the developments said that the Home Minister directed the NCRB and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the technical arm of the government, to ensure that alerts are generated for all criminal cases at predefined stages and timelines, right from the registration of FIRs to the disposal of the case, to benefit victims and complainants.
Quoting the Home Minister, a senior official said, “Alerts to investigation officers as well as senior officers as per pre-defined timelines will help in expediting the process of investigation.”
It is learned that Shah also instructed the NCRB to develop a data-rich platform aimed at assisting investigation officers and other stakeholders in the criminal justice system.
During the meeting, the Home Minister also reviewed the implementation of the integration of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS 2.0), National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), Prisons, Courts, Prosecution and Forensics with the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS 2.0) at an all-India level.
Union Home Secretary, Director of NCRB, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the NCRB, and the NIC attended the meeting, where Shah asked the NCRB to facilitate the complete implementation of new criminal laws in the ICJS 2.0 and emphasised the use of applications like eSakshya, Nyaya Shruti, eSign, and eSummons in every state as well as Union Territory.
The Home Minister further directed that a team of officers from the MHA and the NCRB should visit the states and UTs to increase the adoption of technical projects and assist them in all possible ways. He also emphasised having regular interaction with senior police formations of the states and UTs to monitor the progress of Crime and CCTNS and ICJS on a regular basis and provide impetus to the project.
The Home Minister said that the use of biometric technology should be adopted to identify unidentified dead bodies and unidentified found persons.