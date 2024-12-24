Union Home Minister Amit Shah insists on use of technology in criminal justice system at NCRB review meet

NEW DELHI: Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the three new criminal laws with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday emphasised the use of technology in the investigation and prosecution of cases.

Officials familiar with the developments said that the Home Minister directed the NCRB and the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the technical arm of the government, to ensure that alerts are generated for all criminal cases at predefined stages and timelines, right from the registration of FIRs to the disposal of the case, to benefit victims and complainants.

Quoting the Home Minister, a senior official said, “Alerts to investigation officers as well as senior officers as per pre-defined timelines will help in expediting the process of investigation.”

It is learned that Shah also instructed the NCRB to develop a data-rich platform aimed at assisting investigation officers and other stakeholders in the criminal justice system.

During the meeting, the Home Minister also reviewed the implementation of the integration of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS 2.0), National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), Prisons, Courts, Prosecution and Forensics with the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS 2.0) at an all-India level.