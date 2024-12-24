Writer Taslima Nasrin accuses Mamata govt of forcing removal of 'Lajja' play from Bengal theatre festivals

KOLKATA: Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin accused the West Bengal government of stifling the voice of artistes and writers, claiming that the play 'Lajja' (Shame), adapted from her novel, was forced to be cancelled at two theatre festivals in the state.

Nasrin alleged that the police intervened at the Gobardanga Natyoutsav in North 24 Parganas and the Pandua Natyoutsav in Hooghly, pressuring organisers to remove the play from the schedule, citing concerns that it could provoke communal riots.

"While the schedule of the play had been announced two months back, all of a sudden the police prevailed upon the organisers to omit 'Lajja' from the list. Let me remind you, a theatre group had staged the same play three times in Delhi before a packed auditorium," she wrote in a post on Monday.