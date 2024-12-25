9-member panel for biz rules in House formed

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday constituted a 9-member committee to finalise draft Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Legislative Assembly.

This has been necessitated after downgrading and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories by centre on August 5, 2019.

The committee has been formed under Rule 363 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly by speaker.

The committee has four members from NC including the Speaker, two from BJP and one each from Congress, CPI(M) and independent legislator. There is no member from PDP or other Valley-based opposition MLA.