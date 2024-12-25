Candle march held in support of fasting Dallewal

CHANDIGARH: As the fast-unto-death of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal entered the 29th day, farmers took out a candle march in support of their leader at the Shambhu and Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana.
The farmers owing allegiance to both farmer unions Sanyukat Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha held the candle march raising slogans against both the central and state government at the Shambhu and Khanauri border.
Addressing the gathering earlier in the day at the Khanauri border, Dallewal was brought on a stretcher due to his medical condition. He said that he was fine but the farmers have to be vigilant at night so that the police do not dare to storm the protest site. He added that farmers had complained that the previous agitation was postponed soon but this agitation will continue till the guarantee on MSP is made law.
“The previous agitation had to be postponed due to pressure from some other farmer unions but now a strong front has been formed again. Now it is the responsibility of the farmers to participate in this agitation with greater enthusiasm,” he said.
Farmer leaders said that a meeting of all social, commercial, cultural and religious organizations has been called on December 26 at the Khanauri border to chalk out the program for the December 30 Punjab bandh.
Dallewal also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the MSP guarantee law should be enacted on the basis of the report of the Standing Committee of Parliament on agriculture.
“The agitation has been going on since February 13 under the leadership of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha regarding 13 demands including enacting law on MSP guarantee. I have been on a fast to death since November 26. I hope you have got information about the situation of the protest.
The Standing Committee of Parliament on Agriculture has presented a report in which it has been said that the MSP guarantee law should be enacted and this will greatly benefit the country’s rural economy. Members of parliament of all political parties were members in this parliamentary committee and they are in favour of making an MSP guarantee law. We request you that MSP guarantee law should be made keeping in view the sentiments of the farmers,” it read.
The letter further stated that Dallewal will either end his hunger strike or get martyred at the protest site.
Meanwhile, a meeting of organizations affiliated to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Punjab was held in which it was decided that they would appeal to the president to direct the central government to hold talks with the farmers so that Dallewal’s life could be saved. A letter will be written on Wednesday to her seeking time to meet her and apprise her of the current situation.
“The meeting took strict note of the model draft of the National Agricultural Marketing Policy sent to the states by the central government and termed it as a new form to implement the three repealed farm laws. It was also decided to organise a conference in Moga on January 9 in this regard,” said farmer leader Prem Singh Bhangu.