Candle march held in support of fasting Dallewal

Addressing the gathering earlier in the day at the Khanauri border, Dallewal was brought on a stretcher due to his medical condition. He said that he was fine but the farmers have to be vigilant at night so that the police do not dare to storm the protest site. He added that farmers had complained that the previous agitation was postponed soon but this agitation will continue till the guarantee on MSP is made law.

“The previous agitation had to be postponed due to pressure from some other farmer unions but now a strong front has been formed again. Now it is the responsibility of the farmers to participate in this agitation with greater enthusiasm,” he said.