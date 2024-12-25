CISF rolls out liberal transfer policy including deployment near home, couple getting same place posting
NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has rolled out a liberal transfer policy for its personnel allowing them to have choice-based postings including home district, same city postings for married couples in the force and fixed scheduling of posting orders.
The policy has been brought out for its non-gazetted personnel and jawans and is designed to create a more transparent and equitable system for organisational transfers benefiting approximately 1.94 lakh personnel.
A senior official said the new transfer policy introduces four key improvements: choice-based postings, the option for postings near home, the possibility of couples being stationed in the same city, and the predetermined scheduling of posting orders.
The policy has also prioritised the skills and experience of personnel when making transfer decisions.
According to the official, for the first time in the history of the CISF, non-gazetted officers and jawans will be able to obtain postings based on their preference. Under the new policy, the first 10 years of service will be non-choice and during this period the members of the force will be required to fulfill their duties at their assigned location.
After ten years of service, “personnel will become eligible for choice posting”, he said, adding that then the jawans “will submit a transfer request to force headquarters, including a list of ten preferred posting locations”. The force headquarters will ensure that the jawan or non-gazetted officer is transferred to one of these preferred locations, he said, noting that those who are retiring would be given special preference to allow personnel to better manage family responsibilities during their transition to civilian life and prepare for retirement.
Noting that the number of women in the force’s strength is increasing rapidly, the official said keeping this in mind a special provision has been made in the new transfer policy so that they can better balance duty and home. Under these special provisions, husband and wife working in CISF will now be able to get a posting in the same location, he said.
Meanwhile, the period of non-choice posting for women force members “will be six years” and after the period she can request a transfer to their husband’s location. This provision applies even if the husband is employed outside the CISF. Currently, approximately 5,800 couples are employed within the CISF, according to the official.