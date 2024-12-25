CISF rolls out liberal transfer policy including deployment near home, couple getting same place posting

NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has rolled out a liberal transfer policy for its personnel allowing them to have choice-based postings including home district, same city postings for married couples in the force and fixed scheduling of posting orders.

The policy has been brought out for its non-gazetted personnel and jawans and is designed to create a more transparent and equitable system for organisational transfers benefiting approximately 1.94 lakh personnel.

A senior official said the new transfer policy introduces four key improvements: choice-based postings, the option for postings near home, the possibility of couples being stationed in the same city, and the predetermined scheduling of posting orders.

The policy has also prioritised the skills and experience of personnel when making transfer decisions.

According to the official, for the first time in the history of the CISF, non-gazetted officers and jawans will be able to obtain postings based on their preference. Under the new policy, the first 10 years of service will be non-choice and during this period the members of the force will be required to fulfill their duties at their assigned location.