EC rules out foul play in Maharashtra polls, invites Congress for meeting on Dec 3

NEW DELHI: In its response to a complaint filed by the Congress, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday wrote to the party dispelling the misconceptions regarding the jump in voting percentage on the polling day of the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly election. The EC said an increase in voter turnout between 5 pm and 11.45 pm is normal.
In its letter to the EC on November 29, the Congress had said that there was an “inexplicable increase” in voter turnout between 5 pm and the final voter percentage announced by the Commission at 11.30 pm on the day of polling.
Responding to the party’s concerns, the EC explained why it was wrong to compare 5 pm voters’ turnout data with the final polling data; how an increase in voters’ turnout from 5 pm to 11.45 pm is normal, as it was part of the process of aggregation of voters’ turnout, and how there can be bonafide but inconsequential differences in ‘votes polled’ and ‘votes counted’ data.
In a categorical affirmation, the EC asserted that it was impossible to change actual voter turnout as statutory Form 17C giving details of voter turnout “is available with authorised agents of candidates at the time of close of poll at the polling station itself”.
The EC said that rules-based process was followed with transparency in Maharashtra electoral roll preparation and there were no irregular patterns in voter deletions in the state. It told the Congress that due process was followed, including participation of Congress representatives in preparation of electoral rolls.
The Congress letter to EC had said that “with this exercise of unchecked and arbitrary deletion and consequent insertion of voters, Maharashtra saw an unprecedented increase of an estimated 47 lakh voters being added to the electoral roll from between July 2024 and November 2024.”
“It is significant to note that out of the 50 assembly constituencies where there was an average increase of 50,000 voters, the ruling regime and its allies secured victory in 47,” it noted.
Cong allegation
Regarding the surge in voters’ turnout, the Congress’ letter said that the data provided by the EC showed voters’ turnout in Maharashtra was 58.22% at 5 pm, which later increased to 65.02% by 11.30 pm. The final reported turnout was 66.05% by 5 pm, but approximately 76 lakh votes were cast between 5 pm and 6 pm on November 21, 2024.