EC rules out foul play in Maharashtra polls, invites Congress for meeting on Dec 3

NEW DELHI: In its response to a complaint filed by the Congress, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday wrote to the party dispelling the misconceptions regarding the jump in voting percentage on the polling day of the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly election. The EC said an increase in voter turnout between 5 pm and 11.45 pm is normal.

In its letter to the EC on November 29, the Congress had said that there was an “inexplicable increase” in voter turnout between 5 pm and the final voter percentage announced by the Commission at 11.30 pm on the day of polling.

Responding to the party’s concerns, the EC explained why it was wrong to compare 5 pm voters’ turnout data with the final polling data; how an increase in voters’ turnout from 5 pm to 11.45 pm is normal, as it was part of the process of aggregation of voters’ turnout, and how there can be bonafide but inconsequential differences in ‘votes polled’ and ‘votes counted’ data.