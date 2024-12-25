Forest cover declines in Haryana, Punjab, tree cover shows marginal growth

CHANDIGARH: The dense forest cover in Haryana has declined, but the total forest and tree cover has increased, according to the India State of Forest Report 2023, which was recently released. Similarly, in neighbouring Punjab, the forest cover decreased by 0.45 square kilometres in 2023 compared to 2021, although tree cover witnessed an increase.

The report states that Haryana experienced a reduction of 0.83 square kilometres in very dense forests (three per cent) and 4.2 square kilometres in moderately dense forests (about one per cent) since the previous report in 2021.

However, there was a marginal increase in the state’s open forests, which expanded from 1,130.10 square kilometres in 2021 to 1,145.91 square kilometres in 2023. Additionally, the area classified as scrubland grew from 158.93 square kilometres (0.36 per cent) in 2021 to 174.38 square kilometres (0.39 per cent) in 2023.

Out of the 22 districts in Haryana, 15 recorded a decrease in forest cover over the past two years. Rohtak witnessed the highest decline with a 4.28 per cent reduction, followed by Mewat, which recorded a 4.05 per cent decrease. Conversely, Ambala registered the highest increase in forest cover, with a 4.08 per cent rise.

The report highlights a significant decline in forest cover outside Recorded Forest Areas (RFAs), which dropped from 1,229 square kilometres in 2021 to 885.33 square kilometres in 2023. Very dense forests outside RFAs decreased from six to 3.18 square kilometres, dense forests from 290 to 182.14 square kilometres, and open forests from 933 to 699.74 square kilometres.