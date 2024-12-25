Giriraj's demand of Bharat Ratna for Nitish creates flutter in Bihar

PATNA: In an interesting turn of events ahead of the state assembly elections, Union minister and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Wednesday demanded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, for Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Giriraj, who is currently in his parliamentary constituency Begusarai after the winter session of Parliament came to end, told media persons that both Nitish and Patnaik did transformative works in their respective states during their tenure and deserved to be felicitated with the Bharat Ratna.

He praised Nitish for pulling Bihar out of what he referred as 'jungle raj' (era of lawlessness) and said that mismanagement, crumbling infrastructure and declining public services marked the RJD chief Lalu Prasad's regime.

"Bihar was known for decrepit roads, schools and buildings until the ascent to power of Nitish Kumar, who took the state to new heights. Likewise, Naveen Patnaik served Odisha for many years. Leaders like them deserve the highest honour, like Bharat Ratna," he said.

Giriraj said that the contributions of these leaders should be recognised at the national level as their efforts have impacted the lives of millions of people and also set benchmarks in governance.