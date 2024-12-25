India reports zero malaria cases in 122 districts in 2023: Centre

India is taking steady strides towards a malaria-free nation with as many as 122 districts reporting zero malaria cases in 2023, according to Union Health Ministry officials on Wednesday.

In another milestone for India, the country has exited the World Health Organization's (WHO) high burden to high impact group in 2024, marking a significant turning point in its fight against malaria.

With over 97% reduction, the number of annual malaria cases declined from 7.5 crore at the time of independence in 1947 to 20 lakhs by 2023.

The number of malaria-related deaths also fell from eight lakhs to 83, the officials said.

In 2023, zero malaria cases were reported in 122 districts across various states, said the ministry officials.

With comprehensive and multi-pronged strategies like the National Framework for Malaria Elimination and the National Strategic Plan for Malaria Elimination (2023-2027), the government is working with the vision of achieving Malaria-free status by 2030, they added.