Key NDA meet at Nadda residence to chalk out Assembly polls strategy

NEW DELHI: Top National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders are set to meet on Wednesday to address the controversy surrounding Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar, strategies for key state polls and ‘one nation one election’, among others, sources said.
The meeting, to be held at BJP president JP Nadda’s residence, is aimed at bolstering coordination among allies and counter the opposition narrative. Apart from Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, leaders of NDA allies, such as the JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar), are expected to attend the meeting that coincides with the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
“The agenda will focus on addressing the row over Shah’s remarks and exposing the opposition’s fabricated narrative against the NDA,” a senior BJP leader said, wishing not to be named. “Discussions will also touch upon electoral strategy and alliance coordination,” the leader said.
In Delhi assembly polls, Bihar-based allies, such as the JD(U) and LJP, may seek representation in Poorvanchali-dominated seats. “This demand might be raised during the meeting as part of the allies’ aspirations to strengthen their foothold in the national capital,” a BJP insider said.
Sources hinted that discussions on key issues, such as Uniform Civil Code (UCC), waqf board bill and ‘one nation, one election’ proposal, which have emerged as crucial for the BJP, will also take place with the alliance leaders.
In Bihar, the NDA will contest the assembly elections in 2025 under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the state level and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level. While the alliance’s strategy for Bihar is largely settled, sources hinted that a brief discussion on the state’s roadmap might take place during the Wednesday’s meeting.
UCC, Waqf
