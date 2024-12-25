Key NDA meet at Nadda residence to chalk out Assembly polls strategy

NEW DELHI: Top National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders are set to meet on Wednesday to address the controversy surrounding Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar, strategies for key state polls and ‘one nation one election’, among others, sources said.

The meeting, to be held at BJP president JP Nadda’s residence, is aimed at bolstering coordination among allies and counter the opposition narrative. Apart from Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, leaders of NDA allies, such as the JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar), are expected to attend the meeting that coincides with the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.