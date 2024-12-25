Man hangs self during video call with girlfriend in UP's Deoria

LUCKNOW: 21-year-old electrician from Hathwa Nakahani locality of Bhathani town in Deoria allegedly hanged himself while on video call with his girlfriend early Wednesday morning.

As per the sources, Police have seized his phone and will soon be questioning the girlfriend to ascertain the events leading to the incident.

According to initial findings by police, Asgar Ali was in a relationship with the woman for over a year. The couple wanted to marry, but the girl's family opposed the union.

Late on Tuesday night, Asgar called her, and the two chatted for nearly five hours, the police said. During the conversation, a dispute arose, following which he made the drastic decision to take his life, the police sources added.

Asgar's girlfriend immediately informed his father Mazhar. The family broke into his locked room but found him hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied around his neck. The parents then informed the police.

A team reached the spot, brought the body down from the noose, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

SHO, Bhatani, Ashwani Pradhan, said that forensic analysis of the phone would open facts about the incident.

"We will also record the statements of the girl. We have not been given any complaint against the girl or her family by the man's family," said the SHO.

The victim's father, Mazhar Ali, said that Asgar was their only son and his whole life turned upside down with the loss of his son.