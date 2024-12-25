Maoists kill 4 over ‘links with cops’ in Bastar

RAIPUR: The Maoists killed four villagers on suspicion of being a police informer in two separate cases in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. Three civilians were killed in Bijapur district and one villager murdered in a neighbouring Dantewada in two days.

According to the Bijapur police, two villagers were put to death by Maoists in their jan-adalat (Kangaroo court) while Mukesh Hemla, who was a political worker and a contractor, was abducted from a weekly market and later hacked to death by a sharp-edged weapon. The families performed the last rite without informing the police about the incident.

Left-Wing Extremists facing a terrible setback in the ongoing anti-Maoist operations have begun targeting the innocent civilians out of desperation and annoyance, police said.