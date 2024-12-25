Nation

Maoists kill 4 over ‘links with cops’ in Bastar

The families performed the last rite without informing the police about the incident.
Image of Maoists used for representational purposes
Image of Maoists used for representational purposes File photo | AFP
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

RAIPUR: The Maoists killed four villagers on suspicion of being a police informer in two separate cases in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar. Three civilians were killed in Bijapur district and one villager murdered in a neighbouring Dantewada in two days.

According to the Bijapur police, two villagers were put to death by Maoists in their jan-adalat (Kangaroo court) while Mukesh Hemla, who was a political worker and a contractor, was abducted from a weekly market and later hacked to death by a sharp-edged weapon. The families performed the last rite without informing the police about the incident.

This year, 70 civilians have been killed by Maoists in Bastar division with around a dozen in the strife-torn Bijapur alone. This this the Bastar region has witnessed killing of over 70 civilians have been

Left-Wing Extremists facing a terrible setback in the ongoing anti-Maoist operations have begun targeting the innocent civilians out of desperation and annoyance, police said.

Maoists
Bastar
police informer

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com