Nepal’s foreign minister disappointed with no meetings with senior officials in India

NEW DELHI: Nepalese foreign minister, Arzu Rana Deuba, notwithstanding the fact that she was on a personal visit to Delhi last week, was still hoping to meet some officials from the Indian government - but couldn’t.

“Even though she was in Delhi for a health check up she was hoping to have a meeting with senior officials with the objective of setting in motion an invite for present Nepalese PM KP Oli,” according to a source.

It is learnt that PM Oli has been keen on visiting India since he came to power on July 15th this year.

On Monday, before heading back for Kathmandu, Deuba took part in an event at India Foundation which is led by Ram Madhav, former general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

When Deuba visited India officially earlier in August she did get to met Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Earlier this month PM Oli visited China and signed a nine-point agreement. He also met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Talks between the two focused on trade, Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and tourism amongst other things.

It may be recalled that PM Oli’s predecessor Prachanda had made his first official overseas visit to India and was well received.