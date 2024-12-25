PM to launch nutrition initiatives during Veer Baal Diwas on Thursday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Veer Baal Diwas, a nationwide celebration honouring children as the foundation of India’s future, on Thursday.

He will also launch Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan, which aims at improving the nutritional outcomes and well-being by strengthening implementation of nutrition-related services and by ensuring active community participation.

Modi, will participate in the Veer Baal Diwas, being held at Bharat Mandapam.

Various initiatives on nutrition will also be run across the nation to engage young minds, promote awareness about the significance of the day, and foster a culture of courage and dedication to the nation.

A series of online competitions, including interactive quizzes, will be organized through the MyGov and MyBharat Portals.

Interesting activities like storytelling, creative writing, poster-making among others will be undertaken in schools, Child Care Institutions and Anganwadi centres.

The 17 awardees of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP), who will be awarded by President Droupadi Murmu, will also be present during the programme.

The honourees - seven boys and 10 girls - will receive a medal, certificate and a citation booklet as part of the recognition, according to a statement issued by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry.

The award recognises exceptional achievements in seven categories - art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports, and environment.

The ministry said that it would celebrate Veer Bal Diwas and the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar with nationwide activities, highlighting the achievements and potential of India's youngsters.

The event will also feature a march-past led by children, representing diverse cultures.

Approximately 3,500 children, including the awardees, will participate in the event, which will feature cultural performances showcasing India's rich heritage.

Educational and creative activities will engage children around the country.

Schools, childcare institutions and Anganwadi centres will host storytelling sessions, creative writing competitions, poster-making events, essay writing, poetry recitals and quizzes.

Veer Bal Diwas is dedicated to inspiring young Indians to contribute to the nation's progress by upholding the values of courage, innovation and service.