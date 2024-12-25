Police arrest 5 over illegal minerals trade; Seize three Mausers, two revolvers

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Wednesday arrested five anti-socials for their alleged involvement in illegal minerals trade as well as cattle smuggling and seized five firearms, 15 rounds of live ammunition and a Tata Harrier SUV from them.

During a blocking at Cuttack-Khurda Road on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Chandaka police stopped the four-wheeler and apprehended the five accused - Bhabani Prasad Mohanty (32), SK Rahemat Ali (28), MD Jakir (26), Deepak Kumar Sahoo (36) and Sangram Pradhan (29) and seized three Mausers and two revolvers from them.

All of them are natives of Khurda and Cuttack districts, said the police. The cops also seized Rs 84,000 in cash and seven mobile phones from them.

The gang was involved in the illegal trade of minerals like morrum, stones and sand as well cattle smuggling and were active in Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and other districts of Odisha. The gang's members possessed the illegal firearms to threaten anyone opposing them.

"Bhabani, Rahemat and Sangram have criminal antecedents. Verification is continuing to ascertain whether the remaining two accused were earlier booked in any case," Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh told the mediapersons on the day.

In another development, Tamando police in Bhubaneswar took two miscreants identified as Manoj Kumar Singh (40) of Nayagarh and Jayant Kumar Panigrahi of Cuttack district on remand to question them after their involvement was established in connection with a burglary from a locked house in capital city's Kalinga Vihar area earlier in September.

Nayagarh Town police officers had earlier arrested Manoj and Jayant on September 30 for committing a similar offence under their jurisdiction. During their questioning on Monday, Tamando police seized one gold chain, a pair of gold earrings, US and Canadian dollars and other articles from the duo, which they had allegedly stolen from the house in Kalinga Vihar area.

Similarly, Airport police arrested three anti-socials on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in three separate cases of thefts and seized gold ornaments and other articles from them.