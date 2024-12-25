Punjab police stations under security cover after 8 blasts, encounter deaths

Meanwhile, the three suspected Khalistani terrorists killed in Monday’s encounter in Pilibhit of UP hail from humble backgrounds, sources said. They added that their kin are finding it hard to believe the youths could be involved in anti-national activities.

The three, allegedly members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), were identified as: Varinder Singh alias Ravi (23), Gurwinder Singh (25), and Jashanpreet Singh alias Partap Singh (18). All of them are residents of Kalanaur.

Gurwinder Singh’s family said their son had been facing a police case after he was implicated in a youth’s drowning case. He had left home last week for Batala in Punjab, and his phone was later found switched off. “We cannot believe he could even think of doing such a thing,” said his father, Gurdev Singh - a labourer.