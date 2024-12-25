Punjab police stations under security cover after 8 blasts, encounter deaths

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of eight blasts at various police stations, police posts and check posts last month, the Punjab Police is tightening security around its establishments in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts, sources said on Tuesday.
Sources said the police are increasing the height of the walls and restructuring them, setting up sentry posts, and installing nets on rooftops and boundary walls to block grenades and other explosive devices. An iron gate has been set up in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru police station. Modifications are being made at Gharinda police station in Amritsar and Kambo.
Meanwhile, the three suspected Khalistani terrorists killed in Monday’s encounter in Pilibhit of UP hail from humble backgrounds, sources said. They added that their kin are finding it hard to believe the youths could be involved in anti-national activities.
The three, allegedly members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), were identified as: Varinder Singh alias Ravi (23), Gurwinder Singh (25), and Jashanpreet Singh alias Partap Singh (18). All of them are residents of Kalanaur.
Gurwinder Singh’s family said their son had been facing a police case after he was implicated in a youth’s drowning case. He had left home last week for Batala in Punjab, and his phone was later found switched off. “We cannot believe he could even think of doing such a thing,” said his father, Gurdev Singh - a labourer.
Jashanpreet Singh’s mother, Paramjit Kaur, said that her son left home a week ago. He told her that he wanted to drive a commercial vehicle and support his family. “We do not know what happened and how he reached UP,” she said.
The sources said Varinder Singh’s house in Agwan village was found locked. The locals claimed he worked as a truck driver.
As per the Punjab Police, the preliminary investigation revealed that this terror module is controlled by Pak-based Ranjeet Singh Nita, the chief of Greece-based Jaswinder Singh Mannu, a native of Agwan village in Kalanaur, who operates KZF.
Police increasing height of walls, sentry posts
Sources said the police are increasing the height of the walls and restructuring them, setting up sentry posts, and installing nets on rooftops and boundary walls to block grenades and other explosive devices. An iron gate has been set up in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru police station.