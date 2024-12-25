RJD, JD(U) in poster war ahead of assembly polls

PATNA: Bihar politics has already gone into an overdrive even as the assembly elections are still around 10 months away with the RJD and JD (U) sparring over issues like migration and employment.
JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar released a new poster to attack the Lalu Prasad family and questioned RJD’s authority to talk on migration. “Families are forced to migrate. Worried about his own family but talks about employment. Land in lieu of jobs; corruption is synonymous with employment,” the poster said, obliquely targeting the RJD chief.
In a poster erected outside the RJD office, the party targeted CM Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra. “Bringing ‘durgati’ (misery) to the state but keeping the name of his tour ‘pragati’ (development),” the poster said.
The RJD promised to pay `2500 monthly under ‘Mai Bahan Maan Yojana’ to unprivileged women and amount under the social security pension scheme would be increased to `1500 if it forms the government. Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said that the grand alliance would form the next government in the state and special focus should be made on enrolling dalits, farmers and labourers as members of the party.
Replying to a query on Nitish and Tejashwi joining hands again, RJD parliamentary party leader Abhay Kushwaha said, “Chacha-Bhateeja are together; uncle is CM and nephew is leader of opposition, so how one can say they are not together?’
RJD promise
