RJD, JD(U) in poster war ahead of assembly polls

PATNA: Bihar politics has already gone into an overdrive even as the assembly elections are still around 10 months away with the RJD and JD (U) sparring over issues like migration and employment.

JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar released a new poster to attack the Lalu Prasad family and questioned RJD’s authority to talk on migration. “Families are forced to migrate. Worried about his own family but talks about employment. Land in lieu of jobs; corruption is synonymous with employment,” the poster said, obliquely targeting the RJD chief.

In a poster erected outside the RJD office, the party targeted CM Nitish Kumar’s Pragati Yatra. “Bringing ‘durgati’ (misery) to the state but keeping the name of his tour ‘pragati’ (development),” the poster said.