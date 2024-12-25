SGPC chief Dhami undergoes religious punishment for making derogatory remarks against predecessor

CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday underwent religious punishment directed by the Panj Pyare (Five Beloveds) for using 'foul' language against his predecessor Bibi Jagir Kaur.

The Panj Pyare announced and directed that Dhami would perform voluntary service (Seva) and prayer as atonement. He will perform one hour of service at the shoe storage area (Joda Ghar) and another hour cleaning utensils in the langar hall; he must also recite the Panj Japji Sahib path.

Dhami met the Akal Takht Jathedar on Wednesday for about fifteen minutes in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. He then presented himself before the Panj Pyare as they pronounced his punishment. Dhami accepted the directive and underwent his religious punishment.

The punishment was pronounced based on a case brought to the Panj Pyare, wherein Dhami was accused of using inappropriate language against Bibi Jagir Kaur, a former SGPC president.

This directive serves as a reminder to sikh leaders and the community at large about the importance of humility, respect, and adherence to sikh ethics.

Earlier Dhami had apologized for the act and submitted an apology letter to the Akal Takht. A few days back Dhami appeared before the Punjab State Commission for Women and tendered apology over his alleged derogatory remarks against Jagir Kaur, but the commission refused to accept it.

Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill had then stated that the commission took suo-motu cognisance of an audio recording circulating on social media, in which Dhami purportedly used offensive and demeaning language during a telephonic conversation with a media person.

Later Kaur had also appeared before the commission and demanded that Dhami should face legal action for admitting his mistake for using foul language.

"If he admitted to the mistake in writing, action should be taken as per law. He should not be allowed to go scot free I have not given anything in writing," she then said.