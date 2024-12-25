Three-tier intelligence system to ensure pilgrims' safety in Mahakumbh Mela area

LUCKNOW: The Kumbh Mela administration has set up a three-level intelligence system to provide fortified security to the pilgrims during the Mahakumbh event. The event is scheduled to commence on January 13.
Besides multiple checkpoints for the verification of visitors before entering the Mela arena, underwater drones have also been deployed in Sangam to monitor any abnormal underwater activity.
As per the administration, the security at temples and key sites in Mahakumbhnagar has been spruced up and strengthened to ensure safety during New Year celebrations.
The intelligence system has been put in place across the Mahakumbh Mela area, Prayagraj and neighbouring districts. The intelligence squads have also been deployed to monitor suspicious activities throughout the region.
Rajesh Dwived, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbh Nagar said the administration was committed to creating a robust and hi-tech security system.
With the global spotlight on Mahakumbh, the Mela Police are on alert.
In line with high-end security measures, AI-powered cameras have been introduced with drones, anti-drones, and tethered drones strategically deployed to enhance surveillance.
To ensure the cyber safety of devotees arriving from across the globe, robust cyber security measures, including intensified cyber patrolling have also been deployed.
The most skilled police personnel have been given responsibility to bolster the security system in Mahakumbhnagar.
Following the model of road traffic management, the Jal (water) police have implemented an extensive river traffic and safety management plan covering a 12-kilometer area and manning the movement of 4000 boats.
Similar to road dividers and traffic islands, floating river line dividers and river traffic islands manned by Jal Police will regulate two-way boat movement at Sangam.
The safety of pilgrims and tourists at the mega religious fair will be ensured through various safety measures, including the deployment of 25 marine divers from the Indian Navy, Vizag on 24*7 vigil.
Teams of PAC, SDRF and NDRF will also contribute to the safety efforts.
According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), Jal Police, Avneesh Yadav, a 12-kilometre stretch, including 50 bathing ghats has been secured with a water barricading system.
The system contains rows of floating blocks and nets to manage any untoward incident during the meal.
The safety resources for pilgrims include 750 to 800 well-trained personnel from 10 PAC companies, 150 members of SDRF, 12 NDRF teams, and a core team of 35 well-trained Jal police divers to coordinate management and rescue operations.
"Besides, one floating traffic control station, 17 sub-stations will be positioned at key points across the 12-kilometre area. The traffic islands will be placed at 10 to 20 meters apart, depending on traffic density,” he said.
Moreover, the Indian Army has proposed the establishment of a jetty between Saraswati Ghat and Qila Ghat to augment the existing safety measures.
Prayagraj Navik Sangh Pappu president Lal Nishad said that the owners of over 6000 boats were informed about the mela administration safety guidelines for pilgrims.
Significantly, the Mela administration has approved an increase in the boat fares by 50 per cent, informed ADM (Mahakumbh) Vivek Chaturvedi.
The ADM also added that the decision came after prolonged demands from the boatmen and an effectual discussion between the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association and the Mela administration.