Three-tier intelligence system to ensure pilgrims' safety in Mahakumbh Mela area

LUCKNOW: The Kumbh Mela administration has set up a three-level intelligence system to provide fortified security to the pilgrims during the Mahakumbh event. The event is scheduled to commence on January 13.

Besides multiple checkpoints for the verification of visitors before entering the Mela arena, underwater drones have also been deployed in Sangam to monitor any abnormal underwater activity.

As per the administration, the security at temples and key sites in Mahakumbhnagar has been spruced up and strengthened to ensure safety during New Year celebrations.

The intelligence system has been put in place across the Mahakumbh Mela area, Prayagraj and neighbouring districts. The intelligence squads have also been deployed to monitor suspicious activities throughout the region.

Rajesh Dwived, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mahakumbh Nagar said the administration was committed to creating a robust and hi-tech security system.

With the global spotlight on Mahakumbh, the Mela Police are on alert.