UP man killed in Russia-Ukraine war returns home in coffin after six months

AZAMGARH: Kanhaiya Yadav, a resident of Bankata village in Uttar Pradesh, who left for Russia in January to work as a cook, returned home almost a year later in a casket.

Yadav, 41, was enlisted in the Russian army shortly after arriving in the country and was sent to the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war, where he sustained injuries. After fighting for his life in a hospital, he died on 17 June, according to his family.

His mortal remains were finally brought back home on Monday.

Yadav had left for St. Petersburg, Russia, on 16 January after securing a work visa through an agent. He underwent training as a cook but was subsequently enlisted in the Russian army, said his wife, Geeta.