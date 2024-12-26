Arunish Chawla revenue secy in bureaucratic rejig

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre on Wednesday appointed Vineet Joshi, chief secretary of ethnic violence-hit Manipur, as the higher education secretary and senior IAS officer Arunish Chawala as the revenue secretary, according to a statement from the government.
A 1992 batch IAS officer, Joshi was appointed Manipur chief secretary in May last year. He was then serving as the additional secretary in the department of higher education.
Chawla, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is currently the pharmaceuticals secretary on his deputation to the Centre.
The notification said that Chawla will continue to hold the additional charge of secretary, ministry of culture, till a regular incumbent is appointed. Amit Agrawal, chief executive officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India, has been appointed as the new pharmaceuticals secretary, replacing Chawla. Textiles secretary Rachna Shah has been appointed as the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training.
Senior IAS officer Sanjay Sethi, who is currently serving in the Maharashtra cadre, will be the new secretary of the National Commission for Minorities succeeding Neelam Shammi Rao, who has been appointed as the textiles secretary in place of Rachna Shah. Neerja Sekhar, special secretary in the I&B ministry, will be director general of the National Productivity Council under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the order said.
Manipur CS higher edu secy
Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi is appointed as the higher education secretary and senior IAS officer Arunish Chawla as the revenue secretary. Sanjay Sethi, currently serving in Maharashtra cadre, will be the new secretary of the National Commission for Minorities. Neerja Sekhar, special secretary in the I&B ministry, will be National Productivity Council D-G.