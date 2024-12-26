Arunish Chawla revenue secy in bureaucratic rejig

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre on Wednesday appointed Vineet Joshi, chief secretary of ethnic violence-hit Manipur, as the higher education secretary and senior IAS officer Arunish Chawala as the revenue secretary, according to a statement from the government.

A 1992 batch IAS officer, Joshi was appointed Manipur chief secretary in May last year. He was then serving as the additional secretary in the department of higher education.

Chawla, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, is currently the pharmaceuticals secretary on his deputation to the Centre.