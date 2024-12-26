Chill grips high Himalayas, snowfall hits traffic

DEHRADUN: A severe cold wave has gripped Uttarakhand’s high Himalayan regions, bringing an unexpected chill to the state this December with the average minimum temperature hovering around 3.5 degrees C, weather department officials said.

The winter landscape has transformed, with majestic Himalayan peaks blanketed in thick snow in sub-zeo temperature and several villages buried under a layer of white.

In the bordering Pithoragarh district, disaster management department officials have confirmed heavy snowfall at the higher peaks of the Byas Valley, Darma Valley, Munsiyari, and Johar Valley. “This has plunged the region into a bitter winter spell,” District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Singh Meher said.