Controversy erupts over ‘Ishwar Allah tero naam’ bhajan at Vajpayee tribute event in Patna

PATNA: In an unexpected incident, renown folk singer Devi was stopped from singing Mahatma Gandhi's favourite Bhajan, Ishwar Allah tero naam and allegedly forced to apologise at a function by BJP workers at Bapu Sabhagar auditorium in the state capital to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Former Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who had organised the event along with the NGO Dinker Shodh Sansthan, said the incident “should not have happened.”

Around 50 protesters soon resorted to sloganeering after the singer Devi started singing. Shocked and bemused, she later apologised. Former Union Minister Ashwini Choubey also intervened to save the situation from an ugly turn. Following the apology, Choubey along with the audience chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in full volume.

The event, titled 'Main Atal Rahunga', was organised to recall the contributions of Vajpayee on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Apart from Choubey, other top leaders present at the event were Dr CP Thakur, Sanjay Paswan, and Shahnawaz Hussain Bihar BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna claimed that RJD was behind the disturbances at the function.

Devi told newspersons that she was invited to get felicitated at the event and organisers requested her to sing a bhajan.

“As we had gathered to commemorate Vajpayee ji, I thought it befitting to sing Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan, Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram,” she said.

“But when I started singing the stanza beginning with ‘Ishwar Allah tero naam’, there was a protest from a section of the audience. I had to stop the song immediately, Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan that has been sung and heard across the world with utmost respect. What happened was unfortunate,” she remarked.