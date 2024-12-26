ECI releases world’s largest electoral datasets of 2024 LS, four assembly polls

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the world’s largest electoral dataset, unveiling 42 statistical reports on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 14 reports each on four state assembly elections.
Officials announced on Thursday that these have been made available in the public domain to promote transparency and facilitate research.
A senior ECI official described the 100 statistical reports as a “treasure trove” for academicians, researchers, and election watchers worldwide, enabling in-depth analysis and offering key policy insights.
The ECI’s proactive decision to release this massive dataset is expected to silence critics who have accused the national election watchdog of non-disclosure of electoral data, the official noted.
According to the official, the datasets provide a comprehensive overview, including “Parliamentary Constituency/ Assembly Constituency /State-wise electors, number of polling stations, State/PC wise voter turnout, Party wise vote share, gender-based voting behaviour, state-wise participation of women electors, regional variations, constituency data summary report, performance of National/ State parties/ RUPPs, winning candidates analysis, constituency-wise detailed results and many more.”
He added, “This exhaustive dataset empowers stakeholders to slice and dice data for a granular level analysis with comparison from data sets of previous elections already available on the ECI website, as these reports will facilitate time-series analysis to track long-term outlook and shifts in electoral and political landscape.”
The datasets revealed that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections created a world record, with 64.64 crore voters exercising their franchise. The number of nominations filed stood at 12,459 in 2024, compared to 11,692 in 2019, while 8,360 candidates contested elections, as against 8,054 in 2019.
The report further highlighted that women voters outshined male participation, signalling a new trend of increased female participation in elections. Female voter turnout stood at 65.78 per cent, compared to 65.55 per cent for male electors. Female contesting candidates numbered 800, up from 726 in 2019.
Data also indicated a massive 46.4 per cent increase in third-gender electors compared to 2019. Additionally, 90,28,696 registered Persons with Disabilities (PwD) electors were recorded in 2024, as compared to 61,67,482 in 2019.
The official stated that re-polling was conducted in merely 40 polling stations (0.0038 per cent of the total 10.52 lakh polling stations), a significant drop from 540 re-polls in 2019.