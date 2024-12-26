ECI releases world’s largest electoral datasets of 2024 LS, four assembly polls

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the world’s largest electoral dataset, unveiling 42 statistical reports on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 14 reports each on four state assembly elections.

Officials announced on Thursday that these have been made available in the public domain to promote transparency and facilitate research.

A senior ECI official described the 100 statistical reports as a “treasure trove” for academicians, researchers, and election watchers worldwide, enabling in-depth analysis and offering key policy insights.

The ECI’s proactive decision to release this massive dataset is expected to silence critics who have accused the national election watchdog of non-disclosure of electoral data, the official noted.

According to the official, the datasets provide a comprehensive overview, including “Parliamentary Constituency/ Assembly Constituency /State-wise electors, number of polling stations, State/PC wise voter turnout, Party wise vote share, gender-based voting behaviour, state-wise participation of women electors, regional variations, constituency data summary report, performance of National/ State parties/ RUPPs, winning candidates analysis, constituency-wise detailed results and many more.”