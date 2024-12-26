Elderly man burnt alive in Jharkhand after being thrown into wife’s pyre

RANCHI: In a shocking incident in Jharkhand’s Gumla, a 60-year-old man, Buddheshwar Oraon, was burnt alive by being thrown into the burning pyre of his deceased wife.

The gruesome act was allegedly committed by the victim's brother-in-law, Jhari Oraon, and his son, Karampal Oraon, following an old dispute. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening but came to light after Jhari surrendered to the police on Thursday morning.

According to the victim’s son, Sandeep Oraon, his father was thrashed with an axe before being thrown into the pyre.

“My mother, Mangri Devi, had died after falling into a well in the village. She was being cremated by the family, including my father. Due to some old dispute, my maternal uncle, Jhari Oraon, and his son, Karampal Oraon, first thrashed my father and then burnt him alive by throwing him into my mother's burning pyre,” said the deceased’s son, Sandeep Oraon. “As soon as they saw my father, they started beating him,” he added.

Sandeep stated that after his father was struck with an axe, the others present fled the scene. Subsequently, Jhari and Karampal threw his father into the burning pyre, where he was burnt alive.

The police have confirmed that the elderly man was thrown into the pyre.

“After the woman’s death, 10-12 people were performing her last rites. While some were standing drunk on the spot, the old man was first attacked with an axe over a previous dispute. Then, after his death, he was thrown into the burning pyre of the woman,” stated a press note from the Gumla Police.

One of the accused, Jhari Oraon, has been arrested.