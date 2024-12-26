Governance reforms must begin at grassroots: Govt

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said governance reforms must begin at the grassroots level to bring about “long-lasting and meaningful” change.
In a move to strengthen grassroots governance, Singh launched the ‘Viksit Panchayat Karmayogi’ initiative on Good Governance Day, celebrated very year to mark birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
The initiative, which is part of the broader ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ campaign, aims to enhance the capacity and competence of panchayati raj institutions by equipping elected representatives and officials with the tools and knowledge required for effective governance, said the minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions.
He said that “governance reforms must begin at the grassroots to bring about long-lasting and meaningful change as well as to fill up the capacity gaps.” Piloted in Odisha, Assam, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, the initiative leverages e-learning platforms, AI-powered chatbots and mobile apps to bridge knowledge gaps and enhance service delivery, Singh said.
He said that this programme aligns with the government’s broader mission to decentralise governance and foster participatory decision-making at the grassroots level.
The minister also launched a series of transformative initiatives on the occasion.
The first initiative was the launch of a new dashboard on the iGOT (integrated government online training) Karmayogi platform, along with the milestone introduction of the 1600th e-learning course.
New dashboard on iGOT (inte-grated govern-ment online training) is designed to empower ministries, departments, and state administrators with advanced tools to monitor user registrations, course completions, and overall progress in capacity-building.