Governance reforms must begin at grassroots: Govt

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said governance reforms must begin at the grassroots level to bring about “long-lasting and meaningful” change.

In a move to strengthen grassroots governance, Singh launched the ‘Viksit Panchayat Karmayogi’ initiative on Good Governance Day, celebrated very year to mark birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The initiative, which is part of the broader ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ campaign, aims to enhance the capacity and competence of panchayati raj institutions by equipping elected representatives and officials with the tools and knowledge required for effective governance, said the minister of state for personnel, public grievances and pensions.