How Chhattisgarh collectorate staff are freed from anxiety after violence, arson in its premises

RAIPUR: Over 400 government officials and staff in Baloda Bazar district faced a traumatic experience on June 10 when a mob of over 5,000 Satnami protestors stormed the collectorate premises. The mob set fire to buildings and vehicles, causing widespread destruction and chaos. The incident occurred 70 kilometres from Raipur and was triggered by anger over the alleged desecration of their place of worship, the Jaitkhamb near Girodhpuri.

The attack left many employees deeply shaken and unable to resume routine work. Efforts were immediately undertaken to help staff recover from the ordeal. During the violence, officials were safely evacuated through emergency exits and back doors to prevent injuries.

The attack caused extensive damage to government offices, including those of the district police chief, tribal welfare, excise, land revenue, mining, women and child development, and treasury departments. Stones and petrol bombs were hurled by the mob, leaving the premises in ruins.

In response, District Collector Deepak Soni initiated measures to address the staff's anxiety and rebuild morale. A special committee was formed to create an action plan to support employees. Counselling sessions were organized daily, with each session lasting 45 minutes and accommodating 15 to 20 staff members. These sessions were held in a specially designed room to create a calming atmosphere.

All 440 employees registered for counselling and completed self-evaluation forms to help assess their stress levels. Psychiatrists, health professionals, and counsellors conducted activities like meditation, relaxation exercises, and stress management techniques. Additional methods included motivational activities, effective communication practices, and empathy-based interactions to help employees overcome their distress.

Psychological therapy and emotional assessments were provided, benefiting 401 officials in total. Staff reported feeling more secure and positive after the sessions.

Security measures were also strengthened to prevent future incidents. The collectorate campus is now under CCTV surveillance with built-in microphones. Section 163 of the BNSS Act has been enforced within 200 meters of the premises. Staff received formal training to handle emergencies, and riot equipment has been reinforced.

Collector Soni said that the primary goal was to ensure employees felt safe and motivated to work in a positive environment. District SP Vijay Agrawal confirmed that additional precautions have been implemented to ensure the safety of the workforce.

The coordinated efforts have helped employees overcome the traumatic experience and return to their duties with renewed confidence.