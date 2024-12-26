Jaipur Diary | Rahul’s Jaipur visit stirs the political pot

When Rahul Gandhi landed in Jaipur recently, he was welcomed with much fanfare by former CM Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Dotasara, and LoP Tikaram Julie. After the welcome, Rahul soon went to a Congress training camp near Samod. The camp featured 45 representatives from various states, but not a single senior leader from Rajasthan made it to the list! While Congress officials downplayed the drama, insiders hinted at something spicier. While some argue it’s an attempt to keep the peace within the party’s state unit, others see it as a subtle reprimand for the constant infighting.
Tea-rrific blunder at Pali’s anniversary bash!
District-level celebrations marking one year of the BJP govt in the state took a strange turn in Pali. The event was graced by minister-in-charge Jhabarsingh Kharra, the district collector and other top brasses. But what was brewing behind the scenes stole the spotlight! As cups of tea were served to the VIPs, the tea supply was on point, but the cups weren’t! With more guests than expected, junior staff were spotted collecting used cups, washing them in the toilet - and re-serving them. A local journalist captured the fiasco, and the footage went viral, leaving the Pali administration red-faced.
Sonu Nigam vs Bhajanlal drama at Rising Summit!
The Rising Rajasthan Summit made headlines for its ambitious investment goals, but singer Sonu Nigam stole the spotlight - albeit for all the wrong reasons. At Jaipur’s Rambagh Hotel, Nigam’s dinner performance turned into an unexpected spectacle when several guests, including CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, walked out of the show. An irked Sonu released a scathing video on social media - “If you have to leave like this, then don’t come. You are great, you don’t have time, but insulting an artist and Maa Saraswati like this is unacceptable,” he said. The video has sparked a row, dividing the internet into pro-Sonu and pro-CM camps.
Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com