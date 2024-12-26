Jaipur Diary | Rahul’s Jaipur visit stirs the political pot

When Rahul Gandhi landed in Jaipur recently, he was welcomed with much fanfare by former CM Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Dotasara, and LoP Tikaram Julie. After the welcome, Rahul soon went to a Congress training camp near Samod. The camp featured 45 representatives from various states, but not a single senior leader from Rajasthan made it to the list! While Congress officials downplayed the drama, insiders hinted at something spicier. While some argue it’s an attempt to keep the peace within the party’s state unit, others see it as a subtle reprimand for the constant infighting.

Tea-rrific blunder at Pali’s anniversary bash!

District-level celebrations marking one year of the BJP govt in the state took a strange turn in Pali. The event was graced by minister-in-charge Jhabarsingh Kharra, the district collector and other top brasses. But what was brewing behind the scenes stole the spotlight! As cups of tea were served to the VIPs, the tea supply was on point, but the cups weren’t! With more guests than expected, junior staff were spotted collecting used cups, washing them in the toilet - and re-serving them. A local journalist captured the fiasco, and the footage went viral, leaving the Pali administration red-faced.