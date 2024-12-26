Jaipur gas tanker crash: Death toll rises to 19 as man succumbs to burns

JAIPUR: The death toll in a tanker fire incident in Rajasthan has risen to 19, with another man succumbing to severe burn injuries at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Thursday.

SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr. Sushil Bhati confirmed that one more fatality was recorded on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the horrific incident to 19.

"Currently, 11 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital," he said, adding that two or three of them are likely to be discharged later on Thursday.

Lalaram (28), who passed away on Thursday, had sustained 60% burn injuries and was on ventilator support. Three other patients are also on ventilator support.