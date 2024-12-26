Kashmiri shawl sellers face harassment in Himachal; association seeks urgent action

CHANDIGARH: With three alleged incidents of Kashmiri shawl sellers being harassed in Himachal Pradesh over the past month, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association today expressed concern over the harassment, assault, and intimidation faced by dozens of Kashmiri traders in the hill state.
The Association has taken up the matter with both the Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir Governments, urging immediate action.
National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, claimed that these traders, who have been working in the region for over 30 years, are reportedly being threatened and pressured to leave the state by certain right-wing groups. "In the last one month, three incidents have taken place," he alleged.
National Spokesperson of the Association, Aadil Bhat, said that despite having proper verification and documentation, these shawl sellers are being barred from conducting their business, while their landlords are being pressured to evict them. He urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene urgently.
“These shawl sellers have significantly contributed to the local economy and have become an integral part of the social fabric in Himachal Pradesh. However, they now face insecurity and threats. This reflects a dangerous pattern of targeting Kashmiri shawl sellers regularly, as this is the third such incident in the state. It must be addressed immediately,” Bhat said.
Bhat added that the National Convenor of the Association, Khuehami, has raised the issue with the Himachal Pradesh Government and spoken to the Chief Minister’s Office. Khuehami informed them about the threats and harassment faced by the Kashmiri shawl sellers in Bilaspur. In response, the Chief Minister’s Office assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible and emphasized that such incidents of intimidation and harassment would not be tolerated under any circumstances.
“The Chief Minister’s Office has told me to ensure that the affected shawl sellers register formal complaints in this regard and has assured them that their safety and security will be prioritised. The Himachal Government has committed to taking immediate steps to ensure that no harm comes to these shawl sellers,” Khuehami said.
He added, “Nothing does more damage to the idea of India in Kashmir than incidents like these. Harassing and threatening Kashmiris undermines the very notion of 'atoot ang' (integral part). True integration stems from mutual respect, dignity, and empathy, not through intimidation, threats, or force.”
He further alleged that the hostile environment created by these threats could severely impact the livelihood of the traders. Khuehami urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to address the issue with his Himachal Pradesh counterpart and ensure a safe and secure environment for Kashmiri traders operating in the state.
The Association urged both governments to act swiftly to restore confidence among the Kashmiri community and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.
Last month, a video had surfaced on social media showing a lady panchayat officer warning two Kashmiri shawl sellers against trading their wares in the state. She later apologised, but the incident led to widespread outrage.