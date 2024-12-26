Kashmiri shawl sellers face harassment in Himachal; association seeks urgent action

CHANDIGARH: With three alleged incidents of Kashmiri shawl sellers being harassed in Himachal Pradesh over the past month, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association today expressed concern over the harassment, assault, and intimidation faced by dozens of Kashmiri traders in the hill state.

The Association has taken up the matter with both the Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir Governments, urging immediate action.

National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, claimed that these traders, who have been working in the region for over 30 years, are reportedly being threatened and pressured to leave the state by certain right-wing groups. "In the last one month, three incidents have taken place," he alleged.

National Spokesperson of the Association, Aadil Bhat, said that despite having proper verification and documentation, these shawl sellers are being barred from conducting their business, while their landlords are being pressured to evict them. He urged Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene urgently.

“These shawl sellers have significantly contributed to the local economy and have become an integral part of the social fabric in Himachal Pradesh. However, they now face insecurity and threats. This reflects a dangerous pattern of targeting Kashmiri shawl sellers regularly, as this is the third such incident in the state. It must be addressed immediately,” Bhat said.