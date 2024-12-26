Lookout notice against ex-cop after gold haul

BHOPAL: A Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against ‘crorepati’ ex-Madhya Pradesh transport department constable, Saurabh Sharma in the unaccounted gold and cash from MUV case.
“The circular has been issued by the Bureau of Immigration on request of the Income Tax department,” a source said. The I-T department is probing the matter pertaining to recovery of 52 kg unaccounted gold and `11 crore cash from the MUV registered in the name of Sharma’s key aide Chetan Singh Gaur.
While the I-T department sleuths have already grilled Gaur, they are now working at summoning Sharma, his wife, mother and close friends and aides, besides some transport department officials, whose names have been mentioned in incriminating documents. Notably, Sharma is said to be currently in Dubai.
Meanwhile, ongoing investigations by Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE) led to seizure of foreign currency which might lead to registration of a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 1999.