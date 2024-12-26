Manmohan Singh: The man who championed the market-driven economy  

Dr. Manmohan Singh, widely regarded as one of India's most influential economists, left a lasting impact on both the country’s economic policies and global economic thought. As the chief architect of India's economic liberalisation, he played a pivotal role in the 1991 economic reforms during a severe balance of payments crisis, when foreign exchange reserves were at an all-time low.

The former Prime Minister, who passed away on Thursday, will always be remembered as the leader who championed the shift towards a market-driven economy. He introduced transformative policies, including trade liberalisation, reducing import tariffs, promoting foreign direct investment (FDI), and deregulating industries.

Dr. Singh, who served as Finance Minister under Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, also implemented tax reforms that broadened the tax base, simplified the tax structure, and improved revenue generation, all while reducing fiscal deficits.

Role as Prime Minister (2004-2014)

As the Prime Minister, Dr. Singh continued with many of the reforms he had initiated as Finance Minister, including in areas like trade, foreign investment, and the services sector. Singh's government focused on macroeconomic stability, including controlling inflation and maintaining fiscal discipline, though he faced challenges like rising fuel prices and food inflation during his tenure.

Dr Singh's second term as Prime Minister also saw some policy challenges, including the global financial crisis of 2008 and domestic issues like the 2G spectrum scandal and the slowdown in reform momentum. However, he maintained India's growth during a period of global economic uncertainty.

Monetary policy and economic growth

As Finance Minister, Dr. Singh believed in the power of the free market to drive economic growth. His policies led to India’s integration into the global economy, which facilitated higher growth rates.

During his tenure as Prime Minister (2004–2014), India saw robust economic growth, averaging around 7-8% annually. His policies helped transform India into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Singh's economic policies focused on promoting exports as a key driver for economic growth. He encouraged the development of India's IT and services sectors, which became major contributors to the country's GDP.

International reputation

Manmohan Singh earned international acclaim for his economic acumen and his role in transforming India's economy. He was widely regarded as a technocrat who brought expertise and pragmatism to the nation's policymaking.

Before his political career, Singh served as the Chief Economist at the World Bank, where he gained a reputation for his deep understanding of global economic issues, especially in the context of developing nations.

Policy legacy

Under his leadership, India became one of the largest economies in the world by GDP. His policies encouraged a shift from an agrarian economy to one driven by industry and services.

Dr. Singh’s economic policies laid the foundation for institutional mechanisms like inflation targeting and improved banking regulation, although these were further developed under later leadership.

Criticism and challenges

By the second term of his Prime Ministership, some critics argued that Dr. Singh’s government became less proactive in implementing economic reforms, particularly in sectors like land acquisition, labor laws, and financial sector reforms.

Although the 2G spectrum scam and the coal scam during his tenure led to criticisms of his leadership, particularly concerning his inability to stem corruption within his administration, his personal integrity and commitment to India's economic development were largely upheld.

Economic thought and philosophy

Dr. Singh’s approach to economic management was rooted in his background as an economist. He advocated for evidence-based policy, often taking a cautious and deliberate stance.

While advocating for free-market policies, Singh also expressed concerns about the need for inclusive growth, with a particular emphasis on poverty reduction and improving the welfare of India’s disadvantaged communities.

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s legacy as an economist is defined by his instrumental role in transforming India’s economy from a closed, state-controlled system to one that is integrated into the global market. His leadership during the 1991 crisis and the subsequent reforms laid the foundation for India’s impressive economic growth in the decades that followed. Despite facing numerous challenges—both in domestic governance and global financial crises—his influence as a policymaker and economist remains profound in the history of India’s economic evolution.