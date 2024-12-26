Need futuristic approach to equip youth with skills in emerging technologies like AI: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the “critical” role of the youth in the nation’s progress and called for adopting a futuristic approach to equip them with skills in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Speaking at an event held on Veer Bal Diwas, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to adapt to rapid changes and challenges across various fields, highlighting the government’s “youth-centric” policies.

“This era has moved beyond machines to machine learning. AI is taking centre stage, and we can see its application replacing conventional software. It is essential to make our youth future-ready to tackle these challenges,” he said.

Asserting the government’s commitment to supporting young talent and fostering their self-confidence, Modi said that in today’s rapidly changing world, new needs, expectations, and future directions were emerging.