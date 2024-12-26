Need futuristic approach to equip youth with skills in emerging technologies like AI: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the “critical” role of the youth in the nation’s progress and called for adopting a futuristic approach to equip them with skills in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Speaking at an event held on Veer Bal Diwas, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to adapt to rapid changes and challenges across various fields, highlighting the government’s “youth-centric” policies.
“This era has moved beyond machines to machine learning. AI is taking centre stage, and we can see its application replacing conventional software. It is essential to make our youth future-ready to tackle these challenges,” he said.
Asserting the government’s commitment to supporting young talent and fostering their self-confidence, Modi said that in today’s rapidly changing world, new needs, expectations, and future directions were emerging.
“The government's biggest focus in policy is empowering the youth. The world looks at India with hope and expectations because of the power of the youth,” he stated.
The Prime Minister remarked that today, from start-ups to science, sports to entrepreneurship, youth power is driving new revolutions. He stressed that all policies, whether for the start-up ecosystem, the future of the space economy, the sports and fitness sector, the fintech and manufacturing industries, or skill development and internship schemes, are youth-centric and aimed at benefiting young people.
During the ceremony celebrating Veer Bal Diwas, Modi also honoured the “unparalleled” sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, the Sahibzadas, who chose “unwavering courage and faith over submission to the Mughal Empire’s oppression.”
He noted that the government began celebrating Veer Bal Diwas to commemorate the valour and sacrifice of the Sahibzades. “Their legacy continues to inspire,” Modi said.
“More than 300 years ago, on 26 December, the Sahibzadas, despite their tender age, displayed unparalleled bravery and sacrificed their lives. They rejected every temptation and endured unimaginable torture, showing that for them, the nation’s cause was supreme,” he stated, urging youths to draw inspiration from their legacy.