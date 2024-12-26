Netas rush as farm leader’s fast enters day 30

CHANDIGARH: The AAP government in Punjab finally woke up to the seriousness of the fast-unto-death by farmers’ leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, requesting him to give his 30-day-old fast and telling him his demands are genuine.

A delegation of nearly the entire Punjab cabinet, led by AAP president and minister Saman Arora, blamed the Centre’s “negligence and broken promises” for the current imbroglio.

The leaders visited Khanauri border on Wednesday evening and said that the AAP government was open to calling an all-party meeting to address the issues. In the same breath, however, they threw the ball in the Centre’s court, saying that the matter related to the Union government.