Netas rush as farm leader’s fast enters day 30

CHANDIGARH: The AAP government in Punjab finally woke up to the seriousness of the fast-unto-death by farmers’ leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, requesting him to give his 30-day-old fast and telling him his demands are genuine.
A delegation of nearly the entire Punjab cabinet, led by AAP president and minister Saman Arora, blamed the Centre’s “negligence and broken promises” for the current imbroglio.
The leaders visited Khanauri border on Wednesday evening and said that the AAP government was open to calling an all-party meeting to address the issues. In the same breath, however, they threw the ball in the Centre’s court, saying that the matter related to the Union government.
Dallewals’ fast has reached the 30th day and the ongoing farmers’ strike has already claimed 34 lives with injuries to over 500 farmers in clashes with Haryana Police since February 13.
The doctors attending on Dallewal told the delegation that his ketone levels were 25 times higher than normal. He lost nearly 15 kg in weight, and the possibility of sudden cardiac arrest or multiple organ failure cannot be ruled out, they cautioned. The test for his previously diagnosed prostate cancer has been reported abnormal.
Expressing concern over his deteriorating health, the AAP leaders urged him to accept sustenance through medical treatment. “Dallewal is the driving force of this movement. His struggle is valid, and we stand with him in solidarity. However, we have urged him to at least seek medical treatment if he wishes to continue his hunger strike,” Arora said.
He criticised the Centre for failing to fulfill its promises to the farmers. “The Central government’s negligence and broken promises have forced farmers to take such extreme measures.”