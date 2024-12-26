One more tigress found, big cat count reaches 5 in Palamu Tiger Reserve

RANCHI: In a significant achievement, the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) has confirmed the presence of a tigress in the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR).

The Centre’s confirmation came on the basis of a scat of the suspected tigress sent to it. PTR officials have now issued a high alert in the reserve to locate the tigress.

According to PTR Director Kumar Ashutosh, “It is believed that the tigress has migrated to PTR to breed as a suitable atmosphere has been created for the big cats. A tigress gives birth to at least four to six cubs at a time and so, the number of tigers in PTR is expected to increase further in the coming days.”

Scat samples were recovered from the Chatra jungles also, suggesting the same tigress was roaming in jungles adjacent to PTR as well. The samples were also sent to CCMB and the confirmation came in the second week of December.

With the presence of one more tigress, the count of big cats in PTR goes up to 5 as four tigers are already present there, he added.